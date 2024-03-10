Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) Stake Increased by American Trust

American Trust increased its position in shares of Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,963 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the period. American Trust’s holdings in Grid Dynamics were worth $158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GDYN. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 101.7% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,128,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,585,803 shares in the last quarter. Toronado Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 166.5% during the first quarter. Toronado Partners LLC now owns 2,117,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323,046 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics during the first quarter worth $13,513,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 266.8% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,025,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,486,000 after acquiring an additional 745,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 684.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 776,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,711,000 after acquiring an additional 677,301 shares in the last quarter. 69.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GDYN. TheStreet upgraded Grid Dynamics from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Grid Dynamics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Grid Dynamics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.50.

Grid Dynamics Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GDYN opened at $12.82 on Friday. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.00 and a 52-week high of $14.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.23 and its 200-day moving average is $12.49.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). Grid Dynamics had a positive return on equity of 6.77% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The firm had revenue of $78.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.64 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Anil Doradla sold 4,000 shares of Grid Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total transaction of $53,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 395,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,245,231.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Grid Dynamics news, CEO Leonard Livschitz sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.08, for a total transaction of $196,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,805,442 shares in the company, valued at $36,695,181.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Anil Doradla sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total transaction of $53,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 395,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,245,231.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,294,560 over the last three months. 7.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Grid Dynamics Profile

(Free Report)

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-level digital transformation services in the areas of search, analytics, and release automation for Fortune 1000 corporations in North America, Europe, and internationally. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

Featured Articles

