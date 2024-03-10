Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Granite Harbor Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $30,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VB traded down $0.52 on Friday, reaching $222.88. 1,009,747 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 941,710. The stock has a market cap of $50.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $226.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $212.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $200.27.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

