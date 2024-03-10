Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. Purchases 273 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for 6.8% of Granite Harbor Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Granite Harbor Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $8,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 33.3% in the third quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 104.0% during the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. 43.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

QQQ stock traded down $6.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $439.02. The stock had a trading volume of 72,095,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,960,624. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $424.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $393.40. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $285.19 and a fifty-two week high of $448.64.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

About Invesco QQQ

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.2158 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

