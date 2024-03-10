Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. Invests $211,000 in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Smithfield Trust Co increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 16,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,081,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Constellation Brands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE STZ traded up $2.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $257.69. 1,920,547 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,038,565. The company has a market capitalization of $47.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $210.15 and a 52-week high of $273.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $248.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $245.72.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 5th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 14.76%. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.83 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 42.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on STZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $309.00 to $301.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Argus cut shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Constellation Brands in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $292.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $295.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.24.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on STZ

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Constellation Brands news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 354,616 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.26, for a total value of $88,746,200.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,629,409.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.