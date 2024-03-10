Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. Buys 1,712 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 2.8% of Granite Harbor Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Granite Harbor Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 127.4% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 345.9% in the third quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth about $33,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $41.76. The stock had a trading volume of 12,121,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,771,976. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $37.46 and a 1 year high of $43.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

