Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. Buys 156 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,697 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the quarter. Elevance Health comprises about 1.3% of Granite Harbor Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Granite Harbor Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $1,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELV. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in Elevance Health by 0.9% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in Elevance Health by 1.0% during the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC increased its position in Elevance Health by 0.3% during the third quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 6,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,998,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Nwam LLC increased its position in Elevance Health by 4.9% during the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on ELV shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $547.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $572.00 to $574.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $584.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $569.36.

Elevance Health Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE ELV traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $502.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,055,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 860,974. The firm has a market cap of $117.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.78. Elevance Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $412.00 and a twelve month high of $516.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $492.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $470.17.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $5.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.60 by $0.02. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The firm had revenue of $42.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.15 EPS for the current year.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This is an increase from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $376,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,109 shares in the company, valued at $4,554,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Profile

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

