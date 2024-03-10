Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,841 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 9.3% of Granite Harbor Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Granite Harbor Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $11,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 134.4% in the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

IVV traded down $3.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $514.29. 4,825,841 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,370,294. The company’s 50-day moving average is $493.85 and its 200 day moving average is $463.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $397.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $382.37 and a 52 week high of $520.78.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

