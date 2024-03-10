Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) PT Lowered to $8.00

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS – Free Report) had its price target decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $5.35.

Gossamer Bio Price Performance

NASDAQ:GOSS opened at $1.38 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.88. The firm has a market cap of $311.30 million, a P/E ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.73. Gossamer Bio has a 52-week low of $0.45 and a 52-week high of $1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 8.07, a current ratio of 5.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gossamer Bio will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOSS. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in Gossamer Bio by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 13,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Gossamer Bio by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 49,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 2,732 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Gossamer Bio by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 2,872 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Gossamer Bio by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 31,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 3,726 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Gossamer Bio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 81.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Gossamer Bio

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. The company is developing GB002, an inhaled, small molecule, platelet-derived growth factor receptor, or PDGFR, colonystimulating factor 1 receptor, or CSF1R, and c-KIT inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; GB004, a gut-targeted, oral small molecule for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; GB5121, an oral, irreversible, covalent, small molecule inhibitor of Bruton's Tyrosine Kinase for the treatment of primary central nervous system lymphoma; and GB7208, an oral, small molecule, BTK inhibitor for the treatment of multiple sclerosis.

Further Reading

