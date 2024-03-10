Goldplat (LON:GDP) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.21

Shares of Goldplat PLC (LON:GDP – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 6.21 ($0.08) and traded as high as GBX 6.45 ($0.08). Goldplat shares last traded at GBX 6 ($0.08), with a volume of 581,499 shares traded.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 6.02 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 6.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.01. The stock has a market cap of £10.07 million, a PE ratio of 300.00 and a beta of 0.39.

Goldplat PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining services company in South Africa and Ghana. It recovers gold and other precious metals from by-products, contaminated soil, and other precious metal material from mining and other industries. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

