Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Golar LNG Trading Up 0.7 %

Golar LNG stock opened at $21.23 on Friday. Golar LNG has a 12-month low of $19.62 and a 12-month high of $25.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.37 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.34.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Golar LNG

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its position in Golar LNG by 0.8% during the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 6,506,757 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $157,854,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Golar LNG by 1.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,135,244 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $127,971,000 after acquiring an additional 68,288 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Golar LNG by 27.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,427,697 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $107,416,000 after acquiring an additional 965,932 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Golar LNG by 241.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,242,059 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $73,887,000 after acquiring an additional 2,291,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its position in shares of Golar LNG by 197.1% during the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,716,761 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $62,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802,470 shares during the last quarter. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Golar LNG

Golar LNG Limited designs, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction of natural gas. The company operates through three segments: FLNG, Corporate and Other, and Shipping. It also engages in the regasification, storage, and offloading of liquefied natural gas (LNG); operation of floating liquefaction natural gas (FLNG) vessels; operation of the transportation of LNG carriers; and vessel management.

