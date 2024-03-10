GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Lifted to “Outperform” at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $75.00 price target on the stock.
Several other analysts have also commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on GitLab from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Mizuho lowered their target price on GitLab from $87.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. BTIG Research began coverage on GitLab in a report on Monday, November 13th. They set a buy rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank lifted their price target on GitLab from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a sector outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on GitLab from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $68.40.
Get Our Latest Analysis on GTLB
GitLab Stock Down 2.3 %
GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $163.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.89 million. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 17.47% and a negative net margin of 73.14%. GitLab’s revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that GitLab will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity
In related news, Director Susan L. Bostrom sold 40,000 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total value of $2,434,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 220,869 shares in the company, valued at $13,444,296.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark Porter sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.41, for a total transaction of $39,006.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,656 shares in the company, valued at $602,630.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Bostrom sold 40,000 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total transaction of $2,434,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 220,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,444,296.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,036,699 shares of company stock worth $128,327,796 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 28.04% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On GitLab
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GTLB. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of GitLab by 62.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of GitLab by 3,816.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 182,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,930,000 after purchasing an additional 177,687 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GitLab by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,821,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,635,000 after purchasing an additional 327,244 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in GitLab by 229.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 34,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 23,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in GitLab during the 1st quarter worth $1,634,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.15% of the company’s stock.
About GitLab
GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than GitLab
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/4 – 3/8
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- What is a Microcap Stock? Everything You Need to Know
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- How to Invest in Casino Stocks: Pros and Cons and More
Receive News & Ratings for GitLab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GitLab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.