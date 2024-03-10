Gitennes Exploration (CVE:GIT) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.01

Gitennes Exploration Inc. (CVE:GIT – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.01 and traded as high as C$0.02. Gitennes Exploration shares last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 40,000 shares.
Gitennes Exploration Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of C$1.00 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.52, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.02.
About Gitennes Exploration
Gitennes Exploration Inc, a junior mineral exploration company, acquires and explores for mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It holds interests in the New Mosher, Maxwell, and JMW gold properties in northern Quebec; the Snowbird gold property in northern British Columbia; and three gold/copper properties in the Gaspé region of Quebec, Canada, as well as a royalty interest in the Urumalqui silver property in Peru.
