Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.600-1.000 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.530. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.3 billion-$2.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.3 billion. Genesco also updated its FY25 guidance to $0.60-1.00 EPS.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, B. Riley reissued a neutral rating and issued a $31.00 price target (down from $43.00) on shares of Genesco in a report on Tuesday, March 5th.
Genesco Stock Performance
Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 8th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $739.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $705.66 million. Genesco had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a positive return on equity of 2.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Genesco will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Genesco during the first quarter valued at $251,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Genesco in the 4th quarter worth about $246,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Genesco during the 1st quarter valued at about $240,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Genesco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Genesco by 34.6% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 8,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299 shares in the last quarter. 76.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Genesco Company Profile
Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands.
