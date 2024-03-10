General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Stock Holdings Cut by BRYN MAWR TRUST Co

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co reduced its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,628 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GD. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the third quarter worth $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 411.5% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 133 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the second quarter worth $30,000. 86.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other General Dynamics news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 32,355 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.31, for a total transaction of $8,551,750.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 773,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,569,860.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other General Dynamics news, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 73,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.75, for a total transaction of $19,414,117.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 149,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,502,023.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 32,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.31, for a total transaction of $8,551,750.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 773,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,569,860.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com lowered General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 3rd. UBS Group raised their target price on General Dynamics from $286.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup raised their target price on General Dynamics from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors lowered General Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $296.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.69.

View Our Latest Stock Report on General Dynamics

General Dynamics Stock Down 0.3 %

GD stock opened at $272.31 on Friday. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $202.35 and a twelve month high of $277.43. The company has a market cap of $74.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $264.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $246.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by ($0.04). General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 7.84%. The firm had revenue of $11.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.62 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.93%.

General Dynamics Profile

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.