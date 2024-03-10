Garde Capital Inc. Sells 5,495 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Garde Capital Inc. decreased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 471,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,495 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up 1.4% of Garde Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $16,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.68. The stock had a trading volume of 4,776,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,856,542. The firm has a market cap of $34.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.53. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $32.29 and a twelve month high of $38.97.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

