Garde Capital Inc. Sells 342 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Garde Capital Inc. decreased its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,971 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 342 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in Amgen during the third quarter valued at $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Amgen during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 296.6% in the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 115 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Amgen stock traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $273.75. 2,251,117 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,023,238. The business has a fifty day moving average of $297.14 and a 200 day moving average of $278.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $146.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.92, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.58. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $211.71 and a 12-month high of $329.72.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 154.27% and a net margin of 23.83%. Amgen’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.09 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 19.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.06%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMGN shares. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Amgen from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $286.00 to $326.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com cut Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $324.00 to $318.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $295.30.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

