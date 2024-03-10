Garde Capital Inc. Sells 1,800 Shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG)

Garde Capital Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Free Report) by 41.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in MYR Group were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of MYR Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of MYR Group by 585.0% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of MYR Group by 24.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of MYR Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in shares of MYR Group by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

MYR Group Price Performance

Shares of MYRG stock traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $162.06. 95,113 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,422. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 29.90 and a beta of 1.08. MYR Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.87 and a 12-month high of $172.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MYR Group ( NASDAQ:MYRG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.02. MYR Group had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 14.80%. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MYR Group Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

MYRG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of MYR Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Sidoti downgraded shares of MYR Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of MYR Group from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of MYR Group in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $164.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.00.

About MYR Group

(Free Report)

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, clean energy projects, and limited gas construction services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to wildfire, ice, or other related damages.

