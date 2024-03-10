Garde Capital Inc. Increases Stake in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Garde Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 357,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,384 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 2.3% of Garde Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Garde Capital Inc. owned 0.09% of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares worth $27,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VNQ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 115,289.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,063,365,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $87,706,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,444,438 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 75,967.4% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,210,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 5,203,764 shares in the last quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $274,634,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,674,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $724,878,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 5,377.7% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,902,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $143,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868,143 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares Stock Performance

VNQ traded up $1.00 on Friday, reaching $87.73. 4,546,636 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,999,177. The company’s 50 day moving average is $85.45 and its 200-day moving average is $81.70. The company has a market cap of $33.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $70.61 and a twelve month high of $90.09.

Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

