Garde Capital Inc. Has $980,000 Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Garde Capital Inc. grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,944 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the quarter. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $980,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter valued at $75,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter valued at about $435,000. Revisor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter valued at about $752,000. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 3.0% in the third quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC now owns 2,589 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 5.9% in the third quarter. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC now owns 647 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 858 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.79, for a total value of $451,127.82. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,977,233.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UNH traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $476.57. 4,673,567 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,854,458. The firm has a market capitalization of $439.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $445.68 and a 52 week high of $554.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $514.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $518.06.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.98 by $0.18. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.39% and a net margin of 6.02%. The firm had revenue of $94.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.79 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $610.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $591.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, January 19th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $610.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $596.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $551.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $579.33.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

