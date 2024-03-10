Garde Capital Inc. Has $8.14 Million Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC)

Garde Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,305 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Garde Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Garde Capital Inc. owned about 0.50% of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF worth $8,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPAC. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF in the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF during the second quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF during the third quarter worth about $202,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of IPAC stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $63.42. The company had a trading volume of 38,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,288. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.29 and its 200 day moving average is $57.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.74. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF has a one year low of $52.93 and a one year high of $63.85.

About iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (IPAC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Pacific IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed Pacific securities. IPAC was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.