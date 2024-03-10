Garde Capital Inc. Has $750,000 Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Garde Capital Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 593 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $750,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VEU. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 70.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.38. 2,108,767 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,527,284. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $49.47 and a 1-year high of $58.81. The company has a market cap of $37.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.11.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.