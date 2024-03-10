Garde Capital Inc. Has $6.23 Million Stock Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Garde Capital Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 150,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,248 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $32,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHA traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,166,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,375,310. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.85. The company has a market capitalization of $16.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $38.05 and a twelve month high of $48.96.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

