Garde Capital Inc. Has $5.31 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Garde Capital Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 299 shares during the quarter. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $5,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 80.9% in the 1st quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VBK traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $257.24. The stock had a trading volume of 387,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,467. The company’s fifty day moving average is $242.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.12. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $195.63 and a 52 week high of $262.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

