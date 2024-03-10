Garde Capital Inc. Has $46.91 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Garde Capital Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 248,103 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,351 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 4.0% of Garde Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Garde Capital Inc. owned about 0.11% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $46,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,875,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,547,000 after acquiring an additional 16,141 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $319,000. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, BRYN MAWR TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 2,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

VB stock traded down $0.52 on Friday, reaching $222.88. 1,009,747 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 941,710. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $174.84 and a one year high of $226.39. The company has a market cap of $50.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $212.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $200.27.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

