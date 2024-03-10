Garde Capital Inc. Has $130.68 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Garde Capital Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 479,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,184 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises 11.1% of Garde Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $130,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded down $3.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $339.43. 900,816 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,037,665. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $325.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $300.89. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $224.00 and a 52-week high of $346.51. The stock has a market cap of $111.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

