Garde Capital Inc. Has $1.52 Million Stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Garde Capital Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,412 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $1,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 28.2% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 4,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 7,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 25,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter.

ESGU traded down $0.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $112.44. 688,711 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 778,415. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $108.20 and its 200 day moving average is $101.45. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12 month low of $84.19 and a 12 month high of $113.96.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $0.337 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

