Garde Capital Inc. Decreases Stock Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Garde Capital Inc. cut its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,014 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 7,937 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $3,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,011,991 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $129,888,000 after purchasing an additional 180,468 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 230,598 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,603,000 after purchasing an additional 77,518 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,649,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,619 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 105.7% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,796 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on TMUS. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $183.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.93.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.53, for a total transaction of $32,653,272.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 684,863,171 shares in the company, valued at $114,735,127,037.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.53, for a total transaction of $32,653,272.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 684,863,171 shares in the company, valued at $114,735,127,037.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nestor Cano sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.86, for a total value of $1,112,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,976 shares in the company, valued at $22,395,447.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,232,831 shares of company stock worth $689,582,486. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

T-Mobile US Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ TMUS traded down $0.40 on Friday, reaching $163.99. The company had a trading volume of 4,444,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,205,678. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.63 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.49. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.92 and a 1 year high of $168.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $162.85 and a 200-day moving average of $151.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $20.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.67 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 10.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.52%.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Stories

