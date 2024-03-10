Garde Capital Inc. Cuts Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Garde Capital Inc. decreased its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $656,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 218.4% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the third quarter valued at $36,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the second quarter valued at $38,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 39.5% during the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABBV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on AbbVie from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on AbbVie from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. William Blair raised AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Raymond James increased their price objective on AbbVie from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, HSBC lowered AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $167.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.36.

AbbVie Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of AbbVie stock traded down $1.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $178.85. The stock had a trading volume of 6,195,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,656,775. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $315.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.96 and a 1 year high of $182.42.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 162.28% and a net margin of 8.95%. The company’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 227.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In other AbbVie news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total transaction of $450,544.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,649,312.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other AbbVie news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total transaction of $450,544.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,649,312.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin K. Buckbee sold 5,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.65, for a total value of $908,687.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,233,546.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 306,205 shares of company stock worth $53,974,299 in the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About AbbVie

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.