Garde Capital Inc. Cuts Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Garde Capital Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 301,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,959 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 1.1% of Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $13,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VEA. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 9,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 16,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 5,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 8,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,492,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,418,385. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.91. The company has a market capitalization of $122.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $41.48 and a 52 week high of $50.36.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.