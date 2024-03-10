Garde Capital Inc. Acquires 30 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Garde Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,023 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 30 shares during the quarter. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Netflix by 4.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,911,686 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $13,175,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,512 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Netflix by 3.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,699,906 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $7,356,142,000 after purchasing an additional 504,416 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in Netflix by 2.5% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,431,257 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $5,035,234,000 after purchasing an additional 274,584 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Netflix by 2.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,390,820 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,685,218,000 after purchasing an additional 182,849 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Netflix by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,463,661 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,906,005,000 after buying an additional 644,162 shares during the period. 79.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NFLX stock traded down $3.69 on Friday, hitting $604.82. The company had a trading volume of 2,777,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,313,515. The firm has a market cap of $261.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $546.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $470.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $285.33 and a twelve month high of $624.42.

Insider Activity

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.09). Netflix had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 16.04%. The business had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 17.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 68,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.33, for a total transaction of $38,707,632.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,278 shares in the company, valued at $717,379.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 68,957 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.33, for a total transaction of $38,707,632.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $717,379.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 6,842 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.36, for a total value of $3,142,941.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,822.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 304,845 shares of company stock worth $165,790,793 over the last quarter. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Seaport Res Ptn cut Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Netflix from $390.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Netflix from $570.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $556.82.

View Our Latest Report on NFLX

About Netflix

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.