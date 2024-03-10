Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Fuel Tech Stock Up 2.2 %

FTEK opened at $1.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.40 million, a P/E ratio of -29.13 and a beta of 4.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.09 and its 200-day moving average is $1.08. Fuel Tech has a 52-week low of $0.96 and a 52-week high of $1.83.

Institutional Trading of Fuel Tech

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Grace & White Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Fuel Tech by 1.5% in the third quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,739,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,052,000 after buying an additional 25,462 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Fuel Tech in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fuel Tech in the second quarter worth $32,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Fuel Tech by 5.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 864,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 42,357 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fuel Tech in the first quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 20.14% of the company’s stock.

Fuel Tech Company Profile

Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources; over-fire air systems; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; selective catalytic reduction systems comprising ammonia injection grid, and graduated straightening grid systems; I-NOx systems; ESP Processes and Services; ULTRA technology; and flue gas conditioning systems.

