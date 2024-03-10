FTAI Aviation (NASDAQ:FTAIM) versus Ryder System (NYSE:R) Head to Head Survey

FTAI Aviation (NASDAQ:FTAIM – Get Free Report) and Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares FTAI Aviation and Ryder System’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FTAI Aviation $1.17 billion N/A N/A N/A N/A Ryder System $11.78 billion 0.43 $406.00 million $8.73 13.15

Ryder System has higher revenue and earnings than FTAI Aviation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

83.6% of Ryder System shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.0% of Ryder System shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for FTAI Aviation and Ryder System, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FTAI Aviation 0 0 0 0 N/A Ryder System 0 5 1 0 2.17

Ryder System has a consensus target price of $116.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1.05%. Given Ryder System’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ryder System is more favorable than FTAI Aviation.

Profitability

This table compares FTAI Aviation and Ryder System’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FTAI Aviation N/A N/A N/A Ryder System 3.45% 19.68% 3.98%

Summary

Ryder System beats FTAI Aviation on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FTAI Aviation

(Get Free Report)

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers. As of December 31, 2023, this segment owned and managed 363 aviation assets consisting of 96 commercial aircraft and 267 engines, including eight aircraft and seventeen engines that were located in Russia. The Aerospace Products segment develops, manufactures, repairs, and sells aircraft engines and aftermarket components for aircraft engines. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Ryder System

(Get Free Report)

Ryder System, Inc. operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services. The DTS segment offers equipment, maintenance, drivers, administrative, and additional services, as well as routing and scheduling, fleet sizing, safety, regulatory compliance, risk management, and technology and communication systems support services. The SCS segment comprises distribution management services, such as designing and managing customer's distribution network and facilities; coordinating warehousing and transportation for inbound and outbound material flows; handling import and export for international shipments; coordinating just-in-time replenishment of component parts to manufacturing and final assembly; and offering shipments to customer distribution centers or end customer delivery points, as well as other value added services, such as light assembly of components. This segment also offers transportation management and brokerage services, such as shipment optimization, load scheduling, and delivery confirmation services; knowledge-based professional services; and e-commerce and last mile services. The company was founded in 1933 and is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

