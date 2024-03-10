Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) Given New C$195.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV – Free Report) (NYSE:FNV) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$200.00 to C$195.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

FNV has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$163.00 to C$162.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$186.00 to C$182.00 in a research note on Friday, January 26th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$258.00 to C$250.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$170.00 to C$165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$205.00 to C$190.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Franco-Nevada presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$189.46.

Franco-Nevada Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of TSE FNV opened at C$155.22 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$146.14 and its 200-day moving average is C$163.52. The stock has a market cap of C$29.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.34, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.58. Franco-Nevada has a twelve month low of C$139.19 and a twelve month high of C$217.70. The company has a quick ratio of 23.26, a current ratio of 37.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported C$1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.07 by C$0.16. The company had revenue of C$412.95 million for the quarter. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 55.19% and a return on equity of 10.46%. Equities research analysts predict that Franco-Nevada will post 4.3681517 EPS for the current year.

Franco-Nevada Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.477 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This is a boost from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is 40.21%.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids.

