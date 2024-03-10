Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Shares of FORD opened at $0.65 on Thursday. Forward Industries has a one year low of $0.59 and a one year high of $1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.74.

Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The textile maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Forward Industries had a negative net margin of 6.33% and a negative return on equity of 45.90%. The business had revenue of $7.15 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Forward Industries stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Forward Industries, Inc. ( NASDAQ:FORD Free Report ) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 559,340 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 5.56% of Forward Industries worth $624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Forward Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions. The company operates in two segments: OEM Distribution and Design. The OEM Distribution segment sources and distributes carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and various other portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, GPS location devices, tablets, and firearms.

