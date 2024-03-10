Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.
Forward Industries Price Performance
Shares of FORD opened at $0.65 on Thursday. Forward Industries has a one year low of $0.59 and a one year high of $1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.74.
Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The textile maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Forward Industries had a negative net margin of 6.33% and a negative return on equity of 45.90%. The business had revenue of $7.15 million during the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Forward Industries
About Forward Industries
Forward Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions. The company operates in two segments: OEM Distribution and Design. The OEM Distribution segment sources and distributes carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and various other portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, GPS location devices, tablets, and firearms.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Forward Industries
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/4 – 3/8
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- What is a Microcap Stock? Everything You Need to Know
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- How to Invest in Casino Stocks: Pros and Cons and More
Receive News & Ratings for Forward Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.