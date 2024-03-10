Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Shares Purchased by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,758 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,513 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $9,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FTV. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Fortive in the third quarter valued at $25,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Fortive during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in Fortive in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 95.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 40,837 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total transaction of $3,523,416.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,855 shares in the company, valued at $5,336,849.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 9,106 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total value of $787,669.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,558 shares in the company, valued at $3,162,267. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 40,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total value of $3,523,416.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,336,849.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 63,937 shares of company stock worth $5,475,122. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fortive Stock Performance

NYSE FTV opened at $85.05 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $29.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.86, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.13. Fortive Co. has a 1-year low of $62.70 and a 1-year high of $86.61.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. Fortive’s payout ratio is currently 13.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Vertical Research lowered Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Fortive from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Fortive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Fortive from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.92.

Fortive Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

Further Reading

