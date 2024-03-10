Foresight Solar (LON:FSFL) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $93.18

Foresight Solar (LON:FSFL – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 93.18 ($1.18) and traded as low as GBX 90.20 ($1.14). Foresight Solar shares last traded at GBX 92.40 ($1.17), with a volume of 768,963 shares.

Foresight Solar Price Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 93.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 93.21. The company has a quick ratio of 121.68, a current ratio of 70.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of £549.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,080.00 and a beta of 0.24.

Foresight Solar Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be paid a GBX 1.90 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. Foresight Solar’s payout ratio is currently 26,666.67%.

Foresight Solar Company Profile

Foresight Solar Fund Limited (LSE:FSFL) specializes infrastructure investments in new energy and environment with a focus on solar power plants and solar farms. It seeks to invest in the United Kingdom.

