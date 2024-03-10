Foraco International (TSE:FAR) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.12

Foraco International SA (TSE:FAR – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.12 and traded as high as C$2.84. Foraco International shares last traded at C$2.72, with a volume of 146,091 shares traded.

Foraco International Stock Down 4.2 %

The firm has a market cap of C$268.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.61 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.46, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Foraco International (TSE:FAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$117.89 million for the quarter. Foraco International had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 39.08%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Foraco International SA will post 0.6951872 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

About Foraco International

In other news, Senior Officer Fabien Sevestre sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.95, for a total transaction of C$29,250.00. Insiders own 35.72% of the company’s stock.

Foraco International SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides drilling services worldwide. It operates through two segments: Mining and Water. The company offers its drilling services to the mining and energy industry, such as exploration, development, and production related drilling services. It also drills wells for drinking, irrigation, and industrial water; and undertakes a range of projects, including village water drilling programs, specialized drilling projects to access mineral water using sanitary protection methods, and large diameter well fields for residential supply in urban environments, as well as provides inspection, servicing, and rehabilitation services for existing wells.

