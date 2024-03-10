Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) Earns Buy Rating from Roth Capital

Roth Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Flux Power’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Separately, Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Flux Power in a report on Wednesday. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

Get Flux Power alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Flux Power

Flux Power Trading Down 2.8 %

NASDAQ:FLUX opened at $4.22 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.78 and a 200 day moving average of $4.07. Flux Power has a 52 week low of $2.97 and a 52 week high of $7.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.76 million, a P/E ratio of -11.72 and a beta of 1.35.

Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. Flux Power had a negative net margin of 9.07% and a negative return on equity of 67.70%. The business had revenue of $18.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.02 million. On average, research analysts predict that Flux Power will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flux Power

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLUX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Flux Power in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Flux Power during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Flux Power during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Flux Power during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in Flux Power during the third quarter worth about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.56% of the company’s stock.

About Flux Power

(Get Free Report)

Flux Power Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary Flux Power, Inc, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells lithium-ion energy storage solutions for lift trucks, airport ground support equipment, and other industrial and commercial applications in the North America. It offers battery management system (BMS) that provides cell balancing, charging, discharging, monitoring, and communication between the pack and the forklift.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Flux Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flux Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.