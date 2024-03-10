First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Shares Sold by Laraway Financial Advisors Inc

Laraway Financial Advisors Inc reduced its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 697 shares during the period. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Laraway Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 86.5% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 13,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 6,060 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,647,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,708,000 after acquiring an additional 682,697 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 704,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,638,000 after acquiring an additional 62,058 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 483.6% in the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 426,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,956,000 after acquiring an additional 353,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 840,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,339,000 after acquiring an additional 77,483 shares during the last quarter.

FIXD traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 946,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 806,779. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.13. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a twelve month low of $40.86 and a twelve month high of $45.70.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

