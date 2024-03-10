First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Shares Sold by FineMark National Bank & Trust

FineMark National Bank & Trust cut its stake in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,114 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Horizon in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in First Horizon during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Horizon during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in First Horizon during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in First Horizon by 141.7% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. 76.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Horizon Price Performance

FHN stock opened at $14.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. First Horizon Co. has a one year low of $8.99 and a one year high of $21.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 9.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.74.

First Horizon Announces Dividend

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. First Horizon had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that First Horizon Co. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.22%.

First Horizon announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $650.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of First Horizon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $15.50 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of First Horizon in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of First Horizon in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of First Horizon from $11.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.68.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Further Reading

