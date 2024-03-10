First Foundation Advisors Buys 136 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

First Foundation Advisors boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,226 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 87,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,224,000 after purchasing an additional 4,131 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 8.1% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 30,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 319,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,726,000 after acquiring an additional 47,906 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,451,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,209,000 after purchasing an additional 60,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Guys Formula LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 7,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 69,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.22, for a total transaction of $5,891,020.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 286,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,161,117.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director C Martin Harris sold 2,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total value of $233,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,628,484. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 69,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.22, for a total value of $5,891,020.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 286,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,161,117.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 232,371 shares of company stock worth $19,505,099. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CL opened at $88.07 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $67.62 and a one year high of $88.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.66. The company has a market capitalization of $72.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 509.75% and a net margin of 11.82%. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 19th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CL. Bank of America upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.31.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

(Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

