First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

FCNCA has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on First Citizens BancShares from $1,644.00 to $1,754.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Monday, January 15th. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $1,800.00 target price on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, First Citizens BancShares presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $1,620.67.

Shares of NASDAQ FCNCA opened at $1,553.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of $22.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.88. First Citizens BancShares has a 12 month low of $505.84 and a 12 month high of $1,623.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,480.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,422.13.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The bank reported $46.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $48.49 by ($1.91). The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 51.04%. As a group, analysts forecast that First Citizens BancShares will post 177.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is 0.84%.

In other news, insider Hope Holding Bryant bought 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,315.00 per share, for a total transaction of $394,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,978 shares in the company, valued at $2,601,070. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Olivia Britton Holding bought 466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,315.00 per share, for a total transaction of $612,790.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 121,694 shares in the company, valued at $160,027,610. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Hope Holding Bryant bought 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,315.00 per share, for a total transaction of $394,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,978 shares in the company, valued at $2,601,070. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 1,388 shares of company stock worth $1,825,220. Corporate insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in First Citizens BancShares by 90.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 3,132 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,326,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,732,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the 3rd quarter valued at $288,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 726.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,317,000 after purchasing an additional 7,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,449 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

