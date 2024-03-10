FineMark National Bank & Trust Trims Stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

FineMark National Bank & Trust reduced its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 13.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,472,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,212,750,000 after purchasing an additional 106,641 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,145,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,013,000,000 after purchasing an additional 162,391 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 15.1% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,869,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,933,605,000 after purchasing an additional 768,909 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,518,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,488,671,000 after purchasing an additional 90,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,752,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $786,778,000 after purchasing an additional 70,272 shares in the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ROK stock opened at $294.59 on Friday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $252.11 and a 52 week high of $348.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $289.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $286.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.43.

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 13.35%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.57%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $324.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $262.00 to $230.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $357.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $305.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $306.64.

In other news, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $145,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $691,070. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 6,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.68, for a total value of $1,858,193.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,616,611.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $145,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $691,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,497 shares of company stock worth $7,189,971. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

