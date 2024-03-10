FineMark National Bank & Trust Takes $208,000 Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

FineMark National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 879 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 5.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,523,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,777,279,000 after buying an additional 392,945 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,929,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,164,626,000 after buying an additional 182,631 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,821,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $731,736,000 after buying an additional 49,928 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 248.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,765,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $664,346,000 after buying an additional 2,684,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1,404.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,992,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $470,762,000 after buying an additional 1,860,298 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Verisk Analytics

In related news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.25, for a total value of $375,619.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,514,344. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,507 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.25, for a total value of $375,619.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,514,344. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kathy Card Beckles sold 227 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.61, for a total transaction of $53,937.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,852,407.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,746 shares of company stock valued at $1,148,862. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VRSK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $253.00 price target (up previously from $252.00) on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $252.15.

Verisk Analytics Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $236.53 on Friday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $177.89 and a 12 month high of $251.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $241.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $239.50. The firm has a market cap of $33.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.18, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.79.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.04). Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 305.15% and a net margin of 22.92%. The company had revenue of $677.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 21st that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Verisk Analytics Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. This is an increase from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.30%.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

