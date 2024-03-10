Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. Has $106,000 Position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Free Report) by 1,800.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,275 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,050 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF were worth $106,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 80.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 14,913,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,278,000 after buying an additional 6,668,422 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 1,851.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,090,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983,328 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 227.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,130,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,110,000 after purchasing an additional 785,454 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,398,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,745,000 after purchasing an additional 518,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $11,574,000.

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPIP stock opened at $25.75 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a twelve month low of $24.33 and a twelve month high of $26.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.25.

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (SPIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of inflation-protected US Treasurys with a remaining maturity of at least one year. SPIP was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

