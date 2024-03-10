Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. Buys 5,220 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 1,800.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,220 shares during the quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 115.0% during the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 565.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 84.8% during the third quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter worth $43,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

IWD stock opened at $174.06 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $143.34 and a 52 week high of $175.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

