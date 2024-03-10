Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. Buys 2,538 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 1,566.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,538 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 3rd quarter valued at $737,000. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 4,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 77.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 13,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 3rd quarter valued at $352,000. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OKE opened at $77.16 on Friday. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.91 and a fifty-two week high of $78.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $45.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.65.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.03). ONEOK had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. On average, analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 30th were paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 29th. This is an increase from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.13%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 71.35%.

ONEOK declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 17th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the utilities provider to purchase up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OKE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of ONEOK from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.22.

Insider Activity at ONEOK

In other ONEOK news, Director Wayne Thomas Smith purchased 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $75.25 per share, for a total transaction of $203,175.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,175. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $56,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,768,074.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wayne Thomas Smith bought 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $75.25 per share, with a total value of $203,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,175. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

Featured Stories

