Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 1,438.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $93,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC now owns 118,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,946,000 after acquiring an additional 6,639 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 315,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,324,000 after acquiring an additional 4,328 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 22,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 7,202 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,125,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $94,084,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 141,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,702,000 after acquiring an additional 6,343 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VNQ opened at $87.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.45 and a 200-day moving average of $81.70. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $70.61 and a 52 week high of $90.09.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

