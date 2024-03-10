Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. Acquires 5,796 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 1,800.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,118 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,796 shares during the quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $10,534,154,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,547,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,144 shares during the period. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 7,462,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262,975 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,723,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,122 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 80.8% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,440,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983,975 shares during the period. 52.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ACWI stock opened at $108.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $103.73 and its 200-day moving average is $98.41. The stock has a market cap of $19.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52-week low of $84.94 and a 52-week high of $109.22.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Increases Dividend

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.962 dividend. This is a boost from iShares MSCI ACWI ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

(Free Report)

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.