Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Stock Position Lowered by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lessened its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 0.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,084,345 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,802 shares during the quarter. Fidelity National Information Services makes up approximately 1.0% of Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $170,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 332.1% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 484 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 101.1% in the 3rd quarter. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC now owns 573 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FIS shares. TheStreet raised Fidelity National Information Services from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ellen R. Alemany acquired 735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.32 per share, with a total value of $44,335.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,131,286.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE FIS traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $69.65. 3,698,326 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,328,022. The stock has a market cap of $40.15 billion, a PE ratio of -6.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.91 and a fifty-two week high of $70.52.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 54.30% and a positive return on equity of 13.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -12.81%.

Fidelity National Information Services announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, February 26th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

